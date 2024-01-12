Water service breaks anticipated amid fully operational DCBWSP

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Water District (DCWD) confirmed that despite the full operation of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), water service interruptions, both emergency and scheduled, are anticipated.

Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod, the DCWD spokesperson, assured the public during the ISpeak media forum on January 11, 2024, that despite these interruptions, the DCWD will always ensure water availability for consumers.

“We will try to make sure that there is always available water also as a water utility kay buhi man ang atoang operations there will still be water service interruptions both emergency and scheduled,” Duhaylungsod said.

The need to add more pipelines, operational but requiring interconnection with the network, leads to temporary shut-offs for interconnection. Scheduled water interruptions for maintenance and emergencies will occur, but the DCWD assures limitations on affected areas and reduced duration.

For areas experiencing water residue, Duhaylungsod attributed it to pipelines with sediments due to high water pressure.

May Che Capili, external relations officer of Apo Agua, affirmed sufficient water from the watershed, alleviating concerns of water depletion for farmers.

Capili assured that Apo Agua is monitoring river flow, collaborating with the Water Management Council, DCWD, City Agriculturist Office, Department of Environment and Natural Resources-City Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-Cenro), and other stakeholders who are using the water source.

The delay in implementing the DCBWSP in 2021, as initially planned, was attributed to challenges such as pipeline concerns, leaks, and unforeseen incidents, including a fatality among contractors during interior cleaning in April 2023.

On May 3, 2023, Apo Agua requested some flexibility in the completion of the bulk water project, citing the necessity for additional time due to maintenance, weather effects, and the flushing and cleaning of pipes.

Since 2022, Dabawenyos has been anticipating the full operation of the DCBWSP, particularly in areas facing water supply challenges.

Apo Agua and DCWD were noticeably absent from the council sessions of the 20th council held on August 8 and September 5.

Since August 2023, Apo Agua has been in the testing and commissioning phase, ensuring the facility's structural integrity and water quality.

Parallel testing and commissioning were conducted to expedite the project without compromising quality.

Despite initial delays, the full operation of the DCBWSP is expected to address water supply issues for Dabawenyos. RGP



