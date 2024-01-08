3 suspects in Jumalon’s murder identified

THE Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) identified on Monday, January 8, 2024, the three alleged suspects in the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon in Misamis Occidental.

In a statement, PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez identified the suspects as alias “Ricky,” “Boboy,” and “Inteng” who have been sighted in Misamis Oriental and Zamboanga del Norte since Jumalon was killed.

The suspects have been charged with murder and theft before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

“The diligent and continuing effort by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in pursuing this case demonstrate the serious and unrelenting determination by the Marcos administration to bring the perpetrators to justice while sending out a clear message that any violence against any member of the press would not go unpunished,” said Gutierrez.

“We would be releasing their formal identities as soon as the cases against them have been formally elevated to the courts. Meanwhile, we are also readying a ‘Most Wanted’ poster against the suspects for public distribution to aid in the early resolution of this incident,” he added.

The reward to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the suspects in the killing of Jumalon is currently at P3.7 million, in which P100,000 came from PTFoMS and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Jumalon was shot twice in the face by the suspect while on live broadcast on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023.