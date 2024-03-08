3 wounded Filipino seafarers in ‘stable condition’

THE three -- not two as previously reported -- Filipino seafarers who were wounded in the attack of Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden are now in stable condition after getting medical treatment in Djibouti City.
In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that the three Filipino crew members of the vessel True Confidence are currently being attended to in the unidentified hospital in Djibouti.
The department said its senior officials have also met directly with the family and kin of the two Filipino seafarers, who died in the attack.
“We have expressed our deepest sympathies to the families and will provide all the assistance and support needed by the families of our fallen seafarers,” said DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.
On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the DMW reported that two were killed and two others were seriously injured among the Filipino crew members of the True Confidence.
The department later on clarified that there were three wounded Filipino crewmen.
As for the 10 other Filipino crew members, the DMW said they are all safe and accounted for.
"We welcome the report that our seafarers are safe and secure, away from the dangers they faced yesterday,” he added.
He said the DMW is also coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Migrant Workers Office in the Middle East to personally meet with the crew members.
“We want to ascertain the crew members’ physical and medical conditions, and to provide any immediate assistance required,” Cacdac said. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)