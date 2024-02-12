Brains behind MSU Marawi bombing killed in military operation

THE alleged mastermind in the deadly bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) Marawi campus was killed during a military operation in Lanao del Sur in January, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Monday, February 12, 2024.

In a statement, the AFP said Khadafi Mimbesa alias “Engineer” was among the alleged Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) members who were killed during the military operations in the Lanao del Sur from January 25 to 26.

Mimbesa was the amir or leader of DI-Maute Group, the AFP said.

“Statements from a surrendered terrorist, identified as Khatab (Arsani Membisa), a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group who surrendered to the 2nd Mechanized Brigade on February 11, have corroborated the initial information on demise of the DI-Maute Group Amir and the mastermind behind the MSU bombing,” it said.

Others who were killed during the operations were Salman alias Mikdad/Miqdad; Abdul Hadi alias Hodi Imam/ Abday'n, who allegedly assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) used during the MSU bombing; Lacson Timbang alias Abdullah; King Fahad Dalig Untie alias Muhajeer/Abu Khalid; Asnawi Mael alias Hamza/ Asnawi; alias Mauwiyah; and alias Mohaimen.