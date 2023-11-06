Cartographic sketch of suspect in broadcaster’s killing released

POLICE investigators have come up with the cartographic sketch of one of the suspects in the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, who was gunned down while reporting live on air over the weekend.

In a press conference on Monday, November 6, 2023, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the cartographic sketch was based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage recovered by the investigators in the vicinity of the crime scene.

He said they have also recovered the escape vehicles of the suspects.

“Well, may mga nabanggit na mga motibo but for the sake of ‘yung conduct of investigation, we don't want speculations kasi baka ma pre-empt natin ‘yung investigation. May mga anggulong sinusundan but I am sorry, I am not at liberty to divulge these motives or theory na sinusundan natin,” said Acorda.

(Well, there are the aforementioned motives but for the sake of the conduct of investigation, we don't want speculations because we might pre-empt the investigation. There are angles that are being followed but I am sorry, I am not at liberty to divulge these motives or theory that we are following.)

“’Yung isang anggulo may koneksyon sa trabaho, ‘yung isa medyo personal,” he added.

(One angle has a work connection; the other is a bit personal.)

Acorda said the police are in close coordination with Jumalon’s family amid the conduct of the probe.

In a television interview, Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) executive director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said investigators are looking into the land dispute as among the motives of the killing.

“Mukhang hindi naman work related kasi marami kaming nakausap na nagsasabi na maayos na broadcaster itong si Jumalon,” he said.

(It doesn't seem to be work related because we have talked to many people who say that this Jumalon is a good broadcaster.)

The PTFoMS has offered P100,000 reward to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing as he ordered the PNP to conduct an in-depth probe into the incident.

Acorda maintained the importance of the media as he recognized its vital role in the society.

“With regards to the safety and security of our media practitioners that is also one of our kumbaga concern. In as much as possible kasi our media kumbaga sila ang tulay natin in coming out with what is the truth. Kung ano ang nangyari sa ating bayan, sila ang kakampi natin (…our media seems to be our bridge in coming out with what is the truth. What happened in our country, they are our allies),” he said.

“The No. 1 enemy of our country is silence. Kapag tahimik ang mga taumbayan sa katiwalian, walang mangyayari sa bansa natin and with that premise, kailangan talaga ang mga media and ang kapulisan under my leadership talagang yan ang isang tinututukan natin and ang gusto ko

lang open ‘yung communication natin with the media para kung may nararamdaman, let us talk, sit down and how we can arrange for the safety and security para ‘yung paglalabas ng mga katotohanan at katiwalian ay tuloy-tuloy,” he added.

(When the people are silent about corruption, nothing will happen in our country and with that premise, the media and the police are really needed. Under my leadership, that's really what we're focusing on and what I want is just keep our communication with the media open so that we can talk, sit down and decide on how we can arrange for the safety and security to ensure that the reporting of truth continues.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)