DFA summons Chinese embassy charge d’affaires amid WPS incident

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday, March 25, 2024, summoned the Charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Manila in relation to the recent incident of harassment by Chinese authorities to Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement, DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said they intended to convey the Philippines’ strong protest against the aggressive actions of China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia during the rotation and resupply mission (RoRe) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Ayungin Shoal over the weekend.

Daza said the Philippine Embassy in Beijing has also been instructed to lodge the same demarche with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In these demarches, the Philippines stressed, among others, that China has no right to be in Ayungin Shoal, a low-tide elevation that lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in accordance with the 1982 Unclos and as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award,” she said.

“China's continued interference with the Philippines' routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone is unacceptable. It infringes upon the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction. The Philippines demands that Chinese vessels leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal and the Philippine exclusive economic zone immediately,” Daza added.

The DFA noted that China’s aggression has put to question its sincerity in lowering the tensions and promoting peace and stability in the South China Sea following an order made by President Xi Jinping after a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Beijing in January.

It said China's aggressive actions also contradict and put to waste Asean-China efforts to promote practical activities to foster peace and cooperation in the region.

It said the Philippines has made sincere efforts to implement the instruction of the two leaders.

“The Philippines urges China to take the correct track of abiding by international law and respecting the legitimate rights of other states like the Philippines, and to cease and desist from its continued violation of international law, including the 1982 Unclos and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” said Daza.

On Saturday, March 23, Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia acted recklessly and dangerously against Philippine Coast Guard vessels and Unaizah May 4 (UM4) using water cannons, causing severe damage to the vessel and injuries to three Navy personnel onboard.

China warned the Philippines of "potential consequences" amid its continued "infringement" in their territory.