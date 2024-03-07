Ejercito withdraws signature from letter opposing Quiboloy’s arrest

SENATOR JV Ejercito has withdrawn his support to Senator Robin Padilla’s motion to block the issuance of a contempt order against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a statement Thursday, March 7, 2024, Ejercito said he signed the objection letter initiated by Padilla in consideration of procedural practicality after the Department of Justice ordered the filing of charges against Quiboloy for child abuse and human trafficking.

“But after careful review of the facts, witness testimonies, and additional information, such as the allegations of rape during the last committee hearing, I have decided to withdraw my signature today,” he said.

“Furthermore, my consultations have revealed strong precedents indicating that ongoing cases can still be heard and investigated in the Senate. This means Pastor Quiboloy will get an opportunity to present his side,” he added.

Earlier, Padilla said Ejercito was one of the five senators, including him, who supported his objection against the contempt ruling of Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros against Quiboloy.

The others, according to Padilla, who signed a written manifestation opposing the issuance of an arrest order against Quibiloy were Senators Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

Padilla needs to secure at least eight signatures from the members of the panel in order to prevent the committee from issuing a contempt order against the sect leader.

Quiboloy’s refusal to attend the committee hearing on alleged crimes being committed within KJC and Quiboloy himself prompted Hontiveros to cite Quiboloy in contempt.

Quiboloy earlier maintained that he would only face the allegations against him in a proper court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)