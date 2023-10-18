Hazing victim got 60 paddle blows

Maranan said the initiation rites lasted for two hours where Baravante was the only neophyte who was subjected to hazing.

The police official said following the backtracking conducted by investigators, 20 more individuals, including 10 students of the PCCR, could have been involved in Bravante’s hazing-related death.

“Based doon sa initial na pagaaral namin at backtracking ng mga CCTVs ay nakabilang tayo ng mga 20 na nakasakay sa motorsiklo na papunta doon sa crime scene. So we would like to assume for now na sila ‘yung mga participants but gusto natin maka establish ng mas matibay na ebidensya. So doon sa statement nung isan na hawak natin doon sa 4 ay ganun din ang kanyang estimate, mga more or less 20,” he said.

(Based on our initial study and backtracking of the CCTVs, we have counted about 20 people riding motorcycles going to the crime scene. So we would like to assume for now that they are the participants but we want to establish stronger evidence. So in the statement of the one of the 4 suspects, his estimate is the same, more or less 20.)

“Nagbigay rin ng extrajudicial confession ‘yung dalawa doon sa apat na hawak natin assisted by their counsel of their own choice at kinumpirma nila na nagkaroon ng initiation rites at may mga binanggit din sila mga personalities kung sino ‘yung mga naroon,” Maranan added.

(The two of the four that we have also gave an extrajudicial confession assisted by their counsel of their own choice and they confirmed that there were initiation rites and they also mentioned personalities who were there.)

Maranan said the PCCR has been cooperative with their ongoing investigation.

Charges for murder in relation to the Anti-Hazing Law are set to be filed against the four individuals and several John Does within the day before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (SunStar Philippines)