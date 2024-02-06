House denounces ‘confrontational stance’ staged by Senate

"Speaker Romualdez has exemplified leadership by guiding us in upholding the dignity and honor of our House…It is our duty as representatives of the people to stand united in rejecting these unfounded accusations and to commit ourselves to defend the dignity and integrity of our institution," she added.

Villafuerte said the actions of the upper chamber of Congress not only compromise the decorum expected between co-equal branches of government but also impinge upon the honor and autonomy of the House.

"We vehemently object to the Senate's contentious methods, which undermine not only the cooperative ethos essential for effective governance but also erode the trust of our citizenry in the democratic process. We advocate for a restoration of dignified discourse and a recommitment to the principles of inter legislative respect, ensuring collaborative and harmonious functioning of both legislative bodies for the greater good of our nation," he said.

In response, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri denied staging an “intense assault” against anyone.

“It is unfortunate that it had to come down to this... I have not said derogatory things about any member of the House of Representatives. All my privilege speeches and statements…have been about the institution, about the bicameral nature of Congress, about checks and balances. I am not targeting any personality,” he said.