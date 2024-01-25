Quiboloy refuses to submit self to Senate inquiry

PASTOR Apollo Quiboloy, leader of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), said on Wednesday, January 24, 2023, that he will not submit himself to the inquiry being conducted by the Senate over the alleged abuses he committed against several former members of his church.

In an audio file uploaded on Facebook, Quiboloy said he will only face the accusations against him in a court of law.

"I will not subject myself to injustices that are done in a cloak of a Senate hearing... I will not subject to any of that, but I will face any of you... I will face you anywhere, anytime in a court of law," Quiboloy said.

"Just do it. If you cannot do that, you are all bogus, you are all false. You don't deserve my respect because you don't respect my personal rights. I will not also respect your office as a senator," he added.

Quiboloy shut down the testimonies of alias Amanda, who was among the five witnesses presented in the Senate hearing on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The Senate committee issued a subpoena against Quiboloy, who refused to attend the proceedings and instead sent his legal counsel.

Quiboloy said Amanda filed a case against him before a Davao court but it was already dismissed.