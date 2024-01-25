Quiboloy refuses to submit self to Senate inquiry

PASTOR Apollo Quiboloy, leader of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), said on Wednesday, January 24, 2023, that he will not submit himself to the inquiry being conducted by the Senate over the alleged abuses he committed against several former members of his church.
In an audio file uploaded on Facebook, Quiboloy said he will only face the accusations against him in a court of law.
"I will not subject myself to injustices that are done in a cloak of a Senate hearing... I will not subject to any of that, but I will face any of you... I will face you anywhere, anytime in a court of law," Quiboloy said.
"Just do it. If you cannot do that, you are all bogus, you are all false. You don't deserve my respect because you don't respect my personal rights. I will not also respect your office as a senator," he added.
Quiboloy shut down the testimonies of alias Amanda, who was among the five witnesses presented in the Senate hearing on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
The Senate committee issued a subpoena against Quiboloy, who refused to attend the proceedings and instead sent his legal counsel.
Quiboloy said Amanda filed a case against him before a Davao court but it was already dismissed.
(You should not have taken that as a witness, because that person has already taken the step to file a lawsuit and it has been proven that what he is saying is a lie.)
During the Senate hearing, which was led by Senate committee on women and children chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros, alias Amanda said that after being a full-fledged member of KJC, she and her sister were offered a full scholarship at the Jose Maria College Inc. (JMC), which is owned by the church.
She said she later became a member of pastoral and in September 2014, she experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, prompting her to leave the organization along with her sister.
She said the JMC refused to release their transcript of records due to unpaid balance, the reason they can no longer continue with their studies or even work.
Quiboloy urged the Senate to help those accusing him to file and win the case against him.
(Help them go to court, file a lawsuit so they can get the justice you say they should seek. You will not just accuse someone like me, who has an international reputation.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)