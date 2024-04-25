Sara Duterte thanks Marcos for continued trust

EDUCATION Secretary Vice President Sara Duterte has expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his continued trust in her despite a supposed rift between her and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“Maraming salamat, Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa akin bilang kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon,” she said in a statement.

(Thank you very much, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., for continuing to trust me as secretary of the Department of Education.)

“Makakaasa po kayo na ang DepEd, na binubuo ng lahat ng ating mga guro at non-teaching personnel, ay patuloy na maglilingkod nang tapat para sa kinabukasan ng bawat mag-aaral,” she added.

(Rest assured that DepEd, which is made up of all our teachers and non-teaching personnel, will continue to serve faithfully for the future of every student.)

Marcos earlier said he does not see the need to replace Duterte as DepEd secretary as she is doing her job properly.

The President made the statement after his wife admitted having an ill feeling with Duterte due to the Vice President’s presence at a prayer rally in Davao City where former President Rodrigo Duterte launched attacks against his successor, calling Marcos a drug addict and “bangag,” a local term used to describe someone who is high on illegal drugs.

The rally was held to oppose the Marcos’ administration’s push for charter change.

In response, Duterte acknowledged Araneta-Marcos’ resentment but she noted that personal feelings have nothing to do with her mandate as a government official. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)