Senate issues arrest order vs Quiboloy

SENATE President Juan Miguel Zubiri signed on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, an arrest order against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Zubiri approved the order of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality to cite Quiboloy in contempt over his continuous refusal to attend the panel’s inquiry into the alleged crimes he committed such as human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence and child abuse.

Quiboloy will be detained at the Office of the sergeant-at-arms “until such time that he will appear and testify in the committee.”

Earlier, Quiboloy set 17 conditions in order for him to attend the Senate inquiry where several former members of the KJC testified to and shared their harrowing experiences in the hands of several high-ranking officials of the religious organization, including Quiboloy.

Quiboloy also maintained that he would only face the allegations against him in a proper court.

Quiboloy is also the subject of an investigation before the House of Representatives over the involvement of KJC’s broadcasting arm, SMNI, to the proliferation of fake news.

He admitted that he was in hiding due to the plan of the Philippine and US governments to eliminate him. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)