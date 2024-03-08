Senators urged: Remain steadfast in pursuit of truth, justice in Quiboloy case

"Caritas Philippines reiterates its call to Congress, particularly the Senate, to remain steadfast in its pursuit of truth and justice," it added.

The group said senators should simply consider the plight of the alleged victims of the religious leader in supporting calls for Quiboloy to submit himself to the Senate inquiry.

"This is not about silencing him or denying him his rights. It is about ensuring that all voices are heard and that the truth prevails," Caritas Philippines said.

It also urged senators to look beyond the personalities involved and instead focus on getting truth and ensuring justice is being served.

"It is crucial to remember that these investigations are not about personalities or political affiliations. They are about upholding the rule of law and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their status or influence, is held accountable for their actions," said Caritas Philippines.

Last Tuesday, March 5, Senator Risa Hontiveros moved to cite Quiboloy for contempt and requested the issuance of an arrest warrant after his continued refusal to attend the Senate inquiry.