Tulfo wants Senate probe on missing beauty queen’s case

SENATOR Raffy Tulfo is seeking the conduct of an inquiry on the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon in which a police official was implicated.

Tulfo penned Senate Resolution 913 calling for the conduct of an inquiry on Camilon’s case, in order also for her family to gain swift justice.

"The involvement of police officers in heinous crimes [has] been increasing in the past months and there is a need to review the screening process of police officers as well as the retention of officers in active duty," Tulfo wrote.

Camilon was last seen in a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12, 2023.

Complaints for kidnapping and serious illegal detention were filed against dismissed Police Major Allan de Castro, his driver Jeffrey Magpantay, and two other John Does.

De Castro was dismissed from the service in January 2024 after the Internal Affairs Service found him guilty of grave misconduct in relation to Camilon’s disappearance.

He earlier admitted having an illicit affair with Camilon but he denied any involvement over her disappearance.

Magpantay surrendered to the police on January 9 for security purposes, but he has yet to issue any statement about the matter.

Two witnesses implicated Magpantay and two other John Does in the incident.

The witnesses said they saw Magpantay and two other men transferring a bloody body of a woman whose physical features matched Camilon, from a vehicle to another in a remote area in Bauang, Batangas.

The said vehicle where the woman’s body was said to be transferred was recovered in Batangas City while the hair strands and blood stains found inside matched to the parents of Camilon. (SunStar Philippines)