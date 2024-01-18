Cop linked to Catherine Camilon’s disappearance dismissed from service

POLICE Major Allan de Castro, one of the persons of interest in the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon, was dismissed from police service, Calabarzon Police Regional Office (PRO) Director Brigadier General Kenneth Lucas announced Thursday, January 18, 2024.

In a press conference, Lucas said he approved the recommendation of the Internal Affairs Service to dismiss De Castro from the service over grave misconduct in relation to Camilon’s disappearance.

The order took effect on January 16, 2024.

Calabarzon Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) deputy chief Major Nilo Morallos said Camilon already appears to be dead considering the accounts of the witnesses, although they are still “hoping for the best.”

Camilon was last seen in a mall in Lemery, Batangas on October 12, 2023.