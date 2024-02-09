Converge blocks nearly 12 billion entry attempts to illegal sites

According to Santos, this proactive move is significant in averting potential cybercrimes as entry into these sites is immediately denied the moment a user clicked on them.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported last December that cybercrime-related incidents in the country soared by 400 percent for the whole of 2023.

Based on the company’s statistics last year, access attempts to malicious sites peaked in the third quarter, with almost 4.5 billion requests.

Moreover, around 198,000 uniform resource locators (URLs) and domains have been added to the company’s growing network of restricted addresses associated with illegal activities.