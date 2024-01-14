IN PHOTOS: Balik Cebu 2024

Alay ka Nino Dinner Show

On January 18, 6PM at the Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu hosted Balik Cebu for the past 22 years. It became one of the main events for Sinulog in partnership with the Cebu City Government, Mactan International Airport Association and other tourism stakeholders. It is a tourism initiative to welcome back the balikbayans in time for the one of the biggest and grandest festivals in the Philippines.

Balik Cebu Dinner Show is intended for balikbayans to give them the full experience of Sinulog; from the exquisite Filipino cuisine, to performances by renowned Cebuano artists, Sinulog Mardi Gras, the presentation of Miss Cebu winners and her court, Tribu Basakanaon, as well as a band performance where our balikbayans can dance and sing to nostalgic songs after the show.