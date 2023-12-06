16 MSU-Marawi students from Davao return safely

Of the data from the respective local government units (LGUs), three students were from Davao City, two from Digos City, two from Monkayo, five from Tagum City, and one from Mawab, Malita, Lupon, and Pantukan, respectively.

However, in a Facebook post of Jahara Calvara, a Tagumenyo student enrolled in the institution, she said that despite the master list and group chats created for information dissemination, there are still students who are yet to be accommodated and are currently stuck in their respective dormitories.

“Shoutout dira sa LGU-Davao namo na sundo ganina pa mi naghulat, gitagaan mi ninyog assurance tapos dili mi ninyo hapiton diri? May pag mag-commute nalang mi (Shoutout to LGU Davao, we have been waiting here, you gave us assurance but then you will not fetch us here? We might better commute),” she expressed.

The PPO-Lanao del Sur has now created a Special Investigation Task Force-MSU Dimaporo Gymnasium Explosion (SITG) under the command of Police Colonel Robert Daculan for an immediate and swift investigation.

Based on their initial investigation, the blast was executed by two individuals who are currently tagged as persons of interest (POl) and have been linked to the DI-Maute group.

The motive behind the incident is more likely a response to military operations that dismantled key members of their terrorist organization.

Police authorities also believed that the terrorist bombing was orchestrated by a pro-Islamic

State militants, the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines to be specific, a group in central and south central Mindanao. DEF