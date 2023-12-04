Police yet to confirm if there are students from Davao affected by MSU bombing

FOLLOWING the bombing attack during a Catholic Mass at Mindanao State University-Marawi campus, (MSU-Marawi) the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) have yet to confirm whether there are affected students coming from the region enrolled in the institution.

It can be noted that the Police Provincial Office (PPO) of Lanao del Sur tagged the December 3 incident, which claimed four lives and more than 50 individuals injured, as a terrorist attack.

“In our record, wala pa tay na confirm if naa bay students nga taga-Davao City or Davao Region nga affected sa maong pagpabomba. Wala pa tay na-confirm pero padayon pa gihapon ang atoang pagpanubay (In our record, we have not yet confirmed if there are any students from Davao City or Davao Region who were affected by the bombing. We have not confirmed yet but we are still monitoring),” DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon said.

In a separate interview, PRO-Davao Region spokesperson Catherine dela Rey told SunStar Davao that their agency has yet to connect with PRO in Lanao del Sur and in Marawi on the data.

“Sa pagkakaron, maningkamot ta makakuha pag lain nga information if naa bay taga-Davao nga naapil sa insidente pero so far, wala tay nadawat na mga reports (Currently, we are trying our best to get relevant information if there are Dabawenyos involved in the incident but so far, we have not received any reports),” dela Rey clarified.

However, the agency has already expressed its sentiments and denounced the brazen attack by implementing tight security measures across the region.

“In response to this tragic incident, Police Regional Office 11 is committed to enhancing our personnel deployment strategy, particularly in areas of convergence such as malls, churches, transportation terminals, and various government facilities and installations,” the statement read.

“Additionally, we will be implementing stricter and more comprehensive checkpoints at the different entry and exit points in Region 11,” the statement added.

It can be recalled that Task Force Davao immediately deployed its personnel to conduct restrictive operations in all major worship places through the implementation of one entrance and exit policy including frisking. DEF

