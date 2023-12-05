1,700 aftershocks recorded in magnitude 7.4 earthquake

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has reported around 1,700 aftershocks following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Surigao del Sur on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, December 4, there were 1,692 recorded aftershocks in the province, ranging from magnitude 1.4 to 6.6. Residents felt 18 of these aftershocks.

Simultaneously, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake was experienced in Davao City around 3:49 a.m., with its epicenter in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs data indicated that Instrumental Intensity number four was felt in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Bislig City in Surigao del Sur; and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

Phivolcs underscored the importance of public alertness, as strong aftershocks are anticipated. They consistently advise families to prepare a “Go Bag” containing medicine, ready-to-eat food, a flashlight, and important documents.

The Office of Civil Defense-Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (OCD-RDRRMC-Davao) elevated the red alert status through Memorandum Number 134, series of 2023, on Sunday, December 3. This ensures that the 44 government agencies within the group are on a 24-hour alert to respond to areas heavily affected by the earthquake.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported in a Facebook post at 1:14 p.m. on December 4, 2023, that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake was felt in the city, with its epicenter at San Agustin, Surigao del Sur.

“As of this time, we have no confirmed reports of injuries and damage. While confirming the details of the recent earthquake, CDRRMO-OpCen is advising all BDRRMCs, volunteer groups, response clusters, and the public to check for any possible damage caused by the ground shaking,” CDRRMO posted.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental conducted a collaborative structural assessment and building inspection on Sunday afternoon, December 3, at the Provincial Capitol Building and the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Provincial Engineer’s Office (PEO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Education, and Davao Oriental State University collaborated to evaluate the structural stability of the buildings. RGP

