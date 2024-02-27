20-man USAR team sent to Masara cited

THE City Government of Davao, through the Human Resource and Management Office and the Davao City Hall Employees Association (Dachea), on Monday recognized the efforts of the members of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office's Central 911 Urban Search and Rescue team in the recovery efforts in landslide-hit barangay of Masara in Maco, Davao de Oro.

The certificates of recognition were handed over by Vice Mayor J Melchor V. Quitain, Dachea President Edgar Bautista, CDRRMO Alfredo Baloran, Assistant City Administrator for Operations Atty. Janis Louis Esparcia, and Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo.

"In recognition of your heroic service and bravery, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service as a member of the Davao City Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Central 911 during the six-day rescue and retrieval operation on Brgy. Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro," the certificate reads.

Quitain, in a brief speech, congratulated the recipients of the citation.

"Mabuhay po kayo... Ang success niyo ay success ng Davao City. Congratulations and keep up the good work," Quitain said.

Baloran, in a separate media interview after the flag ceremony, thanked the City Government of Davao, and also the team for their efforts.

"Nagpasalamat ko'g dako sa City Government of Davao for recognizing the efforts of our urban search and rescue teams from CDRRMO 911 nga gipadala nato didto sa Masara, I would also like to extend my congratulations sa teams nga gipadala didto and of course atong mga iro pud nga dako og tabang. (I am thankful to the City Government of Davao for recognizing the efforts of the response teams from USAR under the CDRRMO 911 that we sent to Masara. I would also like to extend my congratulations to the teams we sent and of course, our dogs, which helped a lot), Baloran said, adding that the team even exceeded the initial three-day deployment by three more days.

Apart from certificates, the team also received rewards through the Dachea. CIO



