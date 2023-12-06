7.4-magnitude quake results in 62 infrastructural casualties

THE Office of Civil Defense-Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (OCD-RDRRMC-Davao) has reported 62 damages in infrastructure as of Situation Report No. 2 on December 4, 2023.

Following the elevation of the red alert status through Memorandum No. 134, series of 2023, on Sunday, December 3, the latest situation report at 5 p.m. on December 4 notes 62 damages in infrastructure, with 49 in Davao de Oro, three in Davao del Norte, and 10 in Davao Oriental.

Among the reported damages are 168 houses, 16 deemed totally damaged, and 152 partially damaged. There are, however, no reported losses in agriculture or other assets.

The affected population includes 11 barangays, comprising 447 families and 1,845 individuals. The report indicates 12 injuries and one fatality.

While all roads are accessible, one bridge is only passable to light vehicles, and two are impassable.

Power interruptions affected 31 local government units (LGUs), which are now restored, and all forms of communication are functional.

There are no reported cases of non-operational seaports or airports, and no cities or municipalities have declared a state of calamity.

The LGU of Davao Oriental initiated a pre-emptive evacuation in coastal barangays.

Disaster response teams in Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental conducted Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (Rdana) in their respective areas of responsibility (AOR).

In a Facebook post on Monday, December 4, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Field Office Davao Region (DSWD FO-Davao) highlighted their preparations and activation of the Quick Response Team (QRT).

The post emphasized their standby fund of P5,000,000, 56,514 family food packs valued at P36,825,722.06, and 32,261 non-food items worth P47,419,454.76. These resources, totaling P89,245,176.82, are readily available for augmentation in affected municipalities.

Meanwhile, patients at the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital-Montevista were temporarily relocated during structural integrity assessments conducted by disaster response entities, including the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Provincial Engineer’s Office (PEO), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). RGP

Related stories: