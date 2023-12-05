Structural hazards found in Davao City condo

THE Office of the Building Official (Ocbo) has uncovered structural hazards in a prominent condominium in Davao City.

Harvey James Lanticse, head of the Davao City Information Office (CIO), informed SunStar Davao on Monday evening, December 4, that following the Ocbo team's inspection, it was revealed that the building harbored structural hazards.

“Ocbo has ordered the management to vacate the said building until the hazards are fixed and the structure is deemed safe for occupancy,” Lanticse wrote in a text message.

The Ocbo also mandated the condominium to furnish a comprehensive report on the status of all their buildings.

A unit owner, choosing to remain anonymous, disclosed in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao that they have already evacuated their unit. They sought repairs for the unit after feeling an intensity 4 earthquake in the city on Friday afternoon, November 17.

However, they received an unsatisfactory response and were advised to handle the repairs themselves. Subsequently, their request for a buyback agreement was also rejected.

Following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Surigao del Sur, the unit owner observed that the building repairs only entailed filling cracks with cement, without reinforcing them.

Similar concerns were reported by other unit owners, but the management has yet to take action. As of the latest update, the unit owner mentioned they removed their furniture and appliances and are seeking redress for their denied refund request.

Ocbo is urging residents of high-rise buildings to promptly report any structural hazards in their residences.

SunStar Davao attempted to contact the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for comments on the condominium. However, the department stated they are awaiting the official report from Ocbo to reconcile their findings. RGP

Related stories: