Alvarez slams PBBM, Lagdameo at DavNor rally; calls them 'bangag'

In his lengthy speech, the former House Speaker mocked the two officials for their alleged drug addictions or substance disorders, which he claimed were evident from their physical gestures and mannerisms.

“Yung nakaupo ngayon pag nagsalita, gumigiwang-giwang ang baba. Tapos hindi na nga marunong, kumuha pa ng Special Assistant nya to the President, isa pang bangag (The current leader's chin moves every time he speaks. And instead of being competent, he appoints another drugged-up Special Assistant to the President),” he said this while joining the chants of thousands at the anti-political Charter Change (Cha-Cha) rally in Davao Region.

He went on to imitate Lagdameo's mannerisms, jokingly describing his constant sniffling as a result of a runny nose from excessive sniffing.

Alvarez also criticized Marcos Jr. for falsely claiming an Oxford degree, especially considering his support for amending the 1987 Constitution despite lacking an educational background in political and legal fields.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte previously accused Marcos Jr. of drug use, but the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency later refuted this claim.

“Bongbong, bangag ‘yan. May drug addict tayo na presidente (Bongbong is ‘bangag’. We have a president who's a drug addict,” Duterte disclosed during a rally opposing Charter change via people’s initiative in Davao City last January 28.

Marcos and Lagdameo has not yet responded to Avarez's statement. DEF

