PDEA: Access to database containing drugs list strict, limited

“Depending on your level of authority, you shouldn't have access to something outside ‘yung sphere of influence mo. It's (NDIS) a highly secured document and it's a highly secured database, hindi yan dapat basta basta nakikita ng kung sino-sino (not anybody has access to it),” he added.

On Sunday evening, January 28, during a prayer rally held in Davao City to oppose the controversial people’s initiative (PI) for Charter change (cha-cha), Duterte tagged Marcos as “drug addict” and accused him of always being “bangag,” a local term used to describe someone who is high on drugs.

Duterte said that when he was a mayor of Davao City, the PDEA showed him a drug list, which includes Marcos.

Duterte served as mayor of Davao City from 1988 to 1998, 2001 to 2010 and from 2013 to 2016, before he was elected as president of the Republic.

The PDEA already denied Duterte’s claims, saying that Marcos was not and was never on their list of individuals involved in illegal drugs.