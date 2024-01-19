Cancer detection services in health center, CHO says

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) is offering cancer detection and prevention programs that are available in health centers all year round.

CHO Head, Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday that part of the Non-communicable Diseases (NSD) program of the DOH that the CHO is implementing includes the availability of detection programs for lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.

“Ang kining Lung Cancer naa ta’y smoking cessation program which is all year round na ginaimplement nato. Ang kaning breast cancer is pwede ta tudluan ang mga babae ng self breast examination. And also kung muadto sila’g health center, gina-examine pud gyud nila ilahang breast sa mga midwife and nurses. [For Lung Cancer, we have a smoking cessation program that we implement all year round. For breast cancer, we can teach women how to conduct a self-breast examination. Also, when they visit health centers, the nurses and midwives examine their breasts],” Ababon stated.

As to cervical cancer, the CHO offers VIA or visual inspection of the cervix using acetic acid, which can be done in health centers. Ababon said that if the inspection reveals a discoloration of the cervix, they immediately refer the patient to specialists.

Ababon also emphasized the importance of Hepatitis B vaccination for children as this can also prevent liver cancer.

According to him, children who contract hepatitis B at a young age have a higher chance of contracting liver cirrhosis or liver cancer after several years.

“Sa paggawas pa lang tagaan dayon na sila’g birth dose sa Hepatitis B kay ngano, kung matakdan man gud ang bata at a very early age, pwede sila magdevelop og liver cirrhosis or cancer after several years, 25–30 years, so at the very productive age pa niya magka cancer na siya kung nakacontract siya og Hepatitis B at a very early age [After birth, babies are given a birth dose of Hepatitis B vaccine to prevent the child from contracting the disease at a very young age. This is because if the child contracts Hepatitis B at a young age, they are susceptible to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer after around 25–30 years],” Ababon explained.

CHO is encouraging Dabawenyos to visit their health centers and avail of their services. Dabawenyos are also urged to avail of the vaccination programs of the office. CIO



Related stories: