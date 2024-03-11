Davao

Continued strict security in evacuation centers

In this file photo, the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro evacuated residents in Barangays Masara, Mainit, Tagbaros, Elizalde, and Panibasan due to a landslide that happened in Masara in Maco on the evening of February 6, 2024.Albert Dayao of PIO via Provincial Government of Davao de Oro

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reassured continued strict security in evacuation centers for families affected by the Masara landslide tragedy. 

Major Catherine Dela Rey, the PRO-Davao spokesperson, highlighted top priorities such as securing relief operations and the ground zero area in a recent radio interview.

While acknowledging a shortage of personnel, Dela Rey clarified that law enforcement efforts primarily involve the Maco Municipal Police Station (Maco MPS). 

Despite the conclusion of the 15-day use of school facilities as emergency centers, some schools still accommodate affected families as the Provincial Local Government Unit of Davao de Oro (PLGU-Davao de Oro), Provincial Engineering’s Office, local government unit (LGU) of Maco, and Mines and Geoscience Bureau seek permanent relocation sites.

The Philippine Red Cross-Davao de Oro (PRC-Davao de Oro) has erected 67 tents for tragedy victims. 

The Maco Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) reported 93 fatalities, 30 injuries, and 14 unidentified bodies from the February 6 landslide in Barangay Masara. 

The Incident Management Team (IMT), after halting search and retrieval on February 22, discloses eight bodies remain buried beneath debris. DEF


