CSWDO extends assistance to Calinan, Matina fire victims

"Gitagaan nato sila og mga relief assistance naghatag..outright man to that night nakuha nila, nahatagan dayon sila og intervention (We have provided them relief assistance.. it was given outright, they received it that night, the intervention was immediate)," CSWDO Acting Assistant Head Sara Festin said in an interview with the City Information Office on Wednesday. She was referring to the Calinan victims.

Festin said they provided kitchen utensils and food intervention to the victims.

"Nag-community cooking sila kay less than 10 lang man gud. Instead nga mag mobile kitchen na naa sila outright dayon na community cooking while sila naga fix sa ilang gamit. Part ni siya sa psychosocial intervention (They conducted community cooking as they are less than 10. Instead of mobile kitchens, they were able to implement community cooking while they were fixing their things. This is part of the psychosocial intervention)," Festin said.

Based on the data, she said that the fire at Purok 33 on Magsaysay Street in Calinan Poblacion destroyed four houses while one house suffered partial damage. There are also three renters and eight boarders affected.

"Basta so far ang duha ka families and six boarders na shelter sila sa evacuation center sa Calinan Poblacion (So far there are two families, and six boarders that are sheltered in the evacuation center in Calinan Poblacion)," Festin said, adding that the other affected house owners are staying with their relatives.

Festin added that their office also extended assistance to the Matina Crossing fire incident victims. The fire occurred in San Francisco Village in Barangay Matina Crossing at 12:43 p.m. on December 31.

The financial assistance for twin fire incidents is being processed. She said that aside from the assistance given by the city government, the CSWDO is in coordination with other line agencies and organizations for additional assistance that may be extended to the fire victims. CIO

