CTTMO impounds 3-K vehicles since 2021

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) said that approximately 3,000 vehicles have been impounded since 2021.

CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude, during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, March 14, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, said that they had towed and impounded a total of 3,023 motor vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles, e-trikes, and payong-payongs since 2021.

The breakdown of impounded vehicles included 179 in 2021, 223 in 2022, 2,172 in 2023, and 449 from January to March 2024.

Of the 449 vehicles impounded from January to February 2024, 238 were tricycles, 126 were e-trikes, 47 were payong-payongs, 29 were motor vehicles, and nine were motorcycles.

CTTMO proposed a ban on tricycles, e-trikes, and trisikads along the national highway. Abude explained that their recent focus has been on e-trikes.

According to city ordinance 0334-12, known as the “Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code of Davao City,” only trisikads and motorized tricycles for hire are permitted on highways.

“Since walay balaod nga anaa anang e-trike, so nag-propose me for total ban. Why? Unsafe siya kay mudagan man siyag 30 kilometers per hour unya open (Since there is no specific law governing e-trikes, we propose a total ban. Why? Because they are unsafe, reaching speeds of up to 30 kilometers per hour and being open),” he said.

Due to the proliferation of e-trikes in Davao City, the office recommended a total ban on e-trikes through a letter sent to the 20th City Council via Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr. This letter contained the office's rationale for the proposed ban.

One key reason for the proposed ban on e-trikes is their speed, which competes with licensed tricycles with complete documentation.

The letter was then referred to the Committee on Transportation and Communications for further consideration.

Abude suggested that during the committee hearing, they would propose allowing e-trikes to operate under strict conditions: with a closed body similar to close-cabs, restricted from traversing national highways, and subject to penalties for violations. RGP



