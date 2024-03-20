CTTMO to deploy 300 personnel for Holy Week

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced plans to deploy approximately 300 personnel throughout Holy Week to manage anticipated crowds.

Leonardo Y. Pamplona, acting division head of the Traffic Enforcement and Street Management Division of CTTMO, explained that each church will have five to six personnel stationed based on demand.

"Our CTTMO will maximize all our personnel to deploy in every church sa karun sa (this) holy week, especially sa mga (in) Catholic church," he stated during the AFP-PNP/ISpeak press conference on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Pamplona clarified that while most roads are not expected to face congestion issues, the focus will be on areas near churches, with personnel from satellite offices in Panacan, Bunawan, Mintal, and Toril also assisting.

Coordination with the Archdiocese of Davao has been completed to ensure smooth traffic flow during scheduled programs and activities.

Roads will remain open during "sugat" and the Way of the Cross, with CTTMO personnel managing traffic, particularly during early morning hours when traffic is lighter.

No road closures are planned for Shrine Hills; instead, CTTMO will monitor the area.

Meanwhile, the 20th City Council approved the temporary closure of Bolton St. to C.M. Recto Avenue in front of San Pedro Cathedral from March 24, 2024, at 5 a.m. to March 31, 2024, at 8 p.m. for "sugat" preparation.

Major roads will host the traditional Way of the Cross procession at 3 a.m. and the Santo Entiero procession at 3 p.m. on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Routes will traverse designated paths from Felcris Centrale to San Pedro Cathedral.

The resolution was prompted by a request from Rev. Fr. Voltaire P. Dimol, Parish Administrator of San Pedro Cathedral Parish, to accommodate Holy Week observances. RGP



