LTFRB-Davao to strictly monitor bus terminals for Holy Week

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Region-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) assures strict security measures in bus terminals in line with the observance of the Holy Week from March 24 to 31, 2024.

Despite the challenge of limited manpower, Don Villafuerte, head of Enforcement of LTFRB-Davao made sure that they will be deploying personnel at terminals across the region.

“Actually, gamay lang gyud mi pero amoang gi-apud-apud lang namo na mabutngan tanan dagko na terminal dire sa Region 11; sa Tagum, Davao and Digos and uban direa sa city, naa nay mga personnel para sa Semana Santa,” the official said at Wednesday’s Habi at Kape on March 20.

(Actually, we are really short in manpower but we will divide our personnel to make sure that every large terminal here in Region 11 is manned; in Tagum, Davao, and Digos and some here in the city, we already have personnel for this Holy Week).

Based on the data provided by the LTFRB-Davao, there will be a help desk that will have five to seven people, while the whole enforcement team together with the other agency will be going around the city.

They also ask for cooperation from the public during the religious observation as they intensify the monitoring of activities in the streets and the manning for the terminal helpdesk.

Meanwhile, Deanne Salcedo, admin associate - Legal Division of LTFRB-Davao, shared updates on the special permits application of buses for this coming Holy Week.

“For the application of the special permits, based on the directive of the central office, the date of filing has already tapos na po (already ended) ang (the) filling which is February 26 to March 8, and the duration of their special permits for their operation would begin on March 24 to 31 specifically, only for the Oplan Semana Santa [Operation Plan Holy Week],” she said.

According to the agency, these buses will ply the routes this Holy Week around Davao City-Tandag, Davao-Maragusan, Malita, and Davao-New Bataan, intended for the increasing number of passengers going home to their respective provinces. DEF with reports from Mary Cris Eusebio, DNSC Intern



