CTTMO warns PUV drivers vs overpricing

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTMMO) warned Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers against overcharging passengers.

CTTMO Head, retired P/Col. Dionisio Abude, said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO), that most of the complaints pertain to overcharging passengers.

He also said that drivers of motorized tricycle for hire (MTH) and pedal-operated vehicles should abide by the minimum fare rate of P10 for the first four kilometers.

“Ang mga tanan mga driver dili lang siguro sa MTH apil na ang pedal-operated mao na ang atoang trisikad nga dapat mukolekta ra gyud siya og saktong pamasahe sa mga pasahero [All drivers, not only the MTH drivers but also the drivers of pedal-operated vehicles (trisikad) must never overcharge their passengers],” he said.

The reminder came following a social media complaint posted by a resident against an MTH driver who allegedly overcharged them, and failed to bring the passenger to the agreed destination.

The CTTMO summoned the alleged MTH driver, and Abude reprimanded him for his failure to convey his passenger to the agreed destination. Following the investigation conducted by the CTTMO’s Motorized Vehicle Franchising and Regulatory Division (MVFRD), the driver was also told to follow the correct fare rates.

Abude said that their office was able to locate the violator and respond to complaints through their database system, where they could check the record of the drivers based on their body numbers.

Meanwhile, Abude also urged passengers to file complaints against drivers who violate transport rules and regulations, especially those who overcharge passengers.

“Kung ing-ani naa’y mga driver nga mamugos gyud sa inyoha og paningil sa sobra sa saktong pamasahe is dapat mureklamo gyud mo ug kompletohon lang ang information with regard sa driver. Ug dili pa man ninyo mailhan ang draybe, katong body number or area kung asa mo nagsakay [In the event that passengers are coerced by drivers to pay overcharged fares, they should report to the CTTMO with the driver’s complete information. If they cannot recognize the driver, they may use the body number or the area where the incident took place],” he said. CIO

