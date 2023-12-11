DA to provide financial, technical aid to farmers affected by calamities

FARMERS affected by the recent calamities, particularly the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that shook the Davao Region in the early days of December will be given financial assistance and technical-related programs by the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao).

However, the agency and the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office-Davao Region (DRRM-Davao) have yet to undergo intensive monitoring and assessment of the affected farmers as announced by Regional DRRM focal person Joedel Leliza on December 7 in Agribiz Forum.

“Padayon gihapon nato nga i-assess ang mga farmers nga na-apektohan ug magpahigayon pud mi og monitoring ilabi na sa Davao de Oro (We will continue to assess the affected farmers and we will also conduct monitoring especially in Davao de Oro),” Leliza said.

Based on the recent report of the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao), Davao de Oro has the highest damage to infrastructure with 49 followed by Davao del Norte with three damages.

To recall, the DA has distributed assistance to affected farmers and fisherfolk in south-central Mindanao after being shaken by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake last November 17.

Most of these farmers came from Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and some affected were identified from its neighboring regions including the General Santos City.

The tremor on the evening of December 2 that struck 30 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has a depth of 25 kilometers according to the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology-Davao Region (DOST-Phivolcs). DEF

