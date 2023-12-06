Phivolcs-Davao refutes disinformation shared online

Eduardo Lauron, research specialist of Phivolcs-Davao told SunStar Davao on Wednesday afternoon, December 6 that the post was false and was an example of how disinformation can cause mass hysteria and anxiety.

“Dili to tinood. Dili ta mutoo kay wala man gyuy bulkan sa Hinatuan. Maminaw lang dapat ta sa mga announcement sa atoang ahensya labina ang Phivolcs. Naga-update mi from time to time. Paminaw ra mo sa amoa” (It was not true. We should not believe it because there is no volcano in Hinatuan. We should only listen to the announcements of our agency, especially Phivolcs. We update information from time to time),” Lauron clarified.

Based on the data, there are only eight active inland volcanoes in Mindanao out of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines. These are Bud Dajo (Sulu), Hibok-Hibok (Camiguin), Makaturing (Lanao del Sur), Matutum (South Cotabato), Musuan/Calayo (Bukidnon), Parker (South Cotabato), Ragang (Lanao del Sur/Cotabato), and Leonard Kniaseff (Davao del Norte), located approximately 110 kilometers south of Hinatuan.

To recall, Phivolcs announced on its website that the strong tremor was tectonic in origin with an estimated depth of 26 kilometers.

“Surigao del Sur and neighboring provinces experience earthquakes as they are situated in one of the seismically active regions in the archipelago. The presence of active faults and trenches, such as the Philippine Fault and its segments, as well as the Philippine Trench, plays a significant role in generating seismic events. Additionally, there are local faults in proximity, some potentially buried by recent deposits capable of generating minor to strong earthquakes,” as posted on their website. DEF

