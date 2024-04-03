Davao City drops Palarong Pambansa 2026

DAVAO City, previously contemplating a bid to host the Palarong Pambansa 2026, has opted out of pursuing this plan.

Mikey Aportadera, officer-in-charge of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO), confirmed this in an interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday afternoon, April 2, at the sidelines of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 press conference.

According to Aportadera, withdrawing the bid is aimed at providing more opportunities for other local government units (LGUs) to host the Palaro

"The reason was to give a chance to other LGUs, as we work cohesively as a region and we have already hosted Palarong Pambansa and three Davraa Meets. It's about time na ato pong i-encourage ang other LGUs to host [the Palarong Pambansa] kasi isang region man tayong lahat (It's about time we encourage other LGUs to host the Palarong Pambansa because we are all one region)," he said.

Meanwhile, Agusan del Sur and Misamis Occidental, two Mindanao regions, were among those who have submitted bids to host the Palaro 2026.

Aportadera said the city was scheduled to submit its bid in March, but following advice from Mayor Sebastian Duterte, it was not pursued. He added that the mayor intended to give other Mindanao LGUs an opportunity.

Davao City last hosted the Palaro in 2019 under then-Mayor Sara Duterte, just before the annual sportsfest for elementary and high school was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Palaro resumed face-to-face competition in Marikina City last year, with Sara serving as Vice President and Education Secretary.

During the opening ceremonies on Monday, April 1, at the Davao City-University of the Philippines Sports Complex at UP Mindanao, Sara challenged Davraa to improve its overall ranking in the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City in July, urging athletes to embrace challenges. John Resna Dolendo, HCDC Intern



