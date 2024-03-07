Davao police to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in arresting Quiboloy

POLICE authorities in Davao Region are willing to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in the arrest of one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), once they receive a directive from the central headquarters in Quezon City.

This marks the first time that the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) will be involved in such legal proceedings, occurring two years after a federal grand jury in California, USA, issued a superseding federal indictment in 2021.

Quiboloy faces legal charges including sex trafficking, child sex trafficking, bulk cash smuggling, and his alleged involvement in a religious scam, forcing his members into a labor trafficking scheme.

During a Wednesday AFP-PNP press forum held at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on March 5, 2024, PRO-Davao spokesperson PMajor Catherine Dela Rey affirmed their commitment to implementing fair law enforcement, emphasizing their duty regardless of the status of the notorious offender.

“Let our intelligence (unit) work on it, we will find out where he is now and if he is really in Davao City,” she said, confirming that police personnel are expected to be deployed outside the Jose Maria College in Buhangin once orders from higher-ups, particularly the legislative body, are received at the Philippine National Police headquarters.

“So definitely there (should be) an order to enforce it. The Senate will give orders to the PNP national headquarters then they will send the communication to the Police Regional Office [Davao] before we will act on it,” Dela Rey added.

Following the agency’s decision, Lt. Col. Grace Lascano, Aviation Security Unit-Davao Region (AVSEU-Davao) assistant chief, announced their comprehensive move to immediately capture Quiboloy.

“No action will be done unless there will be a memorandum coming from headquarters, so we are just waiting for an order. We can’t do our own action unless there will be references that will become our basis,” Lascano said.

Lascano highlighted Quiboloy's ownership of a private plane and a helicopter, prompting them to activate air defense, especially near the Davao International Airport where Quiboloy’s air vehicles land. She added, “There are times that they will hire helicopters, but that would be subject to clearance if they are allowed for landing or not.”

He also said that they are monitoring the airport's arrival and departure areas, separated from the special flight as it requires clearance to leave the Davao Airport.

“From time to time, our personnel on the field will give situational reports regarding the landing or departure of the Pastor’s aircraft. We are also verifying that with the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap),” she said.

On March 5, 2024, the Davao City-based preacher failed to appear before the Senate panel despite a subpoena served by the Senate sergeant-at-arms through one of his lawyers, Marie Dinah Tolentino-Fuentes, last February 22.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality, led the investigation and warned of Quiboloy's arrest if he continued to neglect the Senate’s summons.

“Pursuant to Section 18 of the Rules of the Senate, as chair of the Committee, with the concurrence of one member here with me (Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III), I cite in contempt Apollo Carreon Quiboloy for his refusal to be sworn or to testify before this investigation. This committee requests the Senate President to order his arrest so that he may be brought to testify,” Hontiveros cited.

During the session, Quiboloy's supporters gathered outside to express their displeasure over what they perceived as injustice against their leader, whom they revered as the “son of god.”

Meanwhile, Senator Robin Padilla said on Thursday, March 7, 2024, that four of his fellow senators have expressed support to prevent a Senate panel from issuing a contempt order against the religious leader.

In a press conference, Padilla said Senators Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and JV Ejercito all signed a written manifestation opposing the issuance of an arrest order against Quibiloy.

Ejercito eventually withdrawn his support to Padilla’s motion to block the issuance of a contempt order.

In a statement, Ejercito said he signed the objection letter initiated by Padilla in consideration of procedural practicality after the Department of Justice ordered the filing of charges against Quiboloy for child abuse and human trafficking.

“But after careful review of the facts, witness testimonies, and additional information, such as the allegations of rape during the last committee hearing, I have decided to withdraw my signature today,” he said. DEF with reports from SNS

