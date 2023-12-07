DCPO debunks bomber claims, man apprehended for motor theft

In response, the DCPO issued a statement on Wednesday, December 6, refuting these claims and urging the public to disregard false information.

"Davao City Police Office addressed the recent viral video on social media involving the arrest of an individual for carnapping. Contrary to the online speculation suggesting that the arrested person was a bomber, we would like to inform everybody that the information is false," DCPO said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The suspect was apprehended for the theft of a motorcycle reported by owner Jason Dading Capapas, 25. Capapas, who parked his motorcycle beside their house, posted about the stolen motorcycle on Facebook on December 4, 2023.

Reydric Noel Amigo Cui promptly messaged Capapas, reporting that he witnessed the motorcycle being taken by a man. The incident was then reported to the police.

In a follow-up operation led by the City Special Operations Group (CSOG) under Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Lao, the suspect was captured, and the stolen motorcycle was recovered on Saint Peter Street, Toril, Davao City, at 12:50 a.m. on December 5, 2023.

The DCPO emphasized the importance of refraining from spreading fake news that could disturb public peace and order, noting that such actions are punishable under Philippine law.

The suspect is currently detained at the Toril Police Station. JPC

