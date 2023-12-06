City urges public not to believe in fake news about Marawi bombing suspect

THE City Government of Davao through the City Information Office (CIO) has urged the Dabawenyos not to believe the posts circulating online that the suspects behind the bombing attack at the Mindanao State University in Marawi reached the city days after the incident last Sunday, December 3.

“There is no truth to the message circulating on social media alleging that the bombing suspect was seen in Davao City. We ask everyone to refrain from sharing unverified information such as this,” the statement read.

“The security sector is on top of the security situation in the city. Nevertheless, we encourage every Dabawenyo to always practice the Culture of Security by cooperating with security checks and reporting any suspicious individuals or activities including unattended luggage within Davao City,” the statement added.

The disinformation was already denied by Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon.

“Walay kamatooran nga naa sya sa Davao City. Unta mag-refrain ta og post og mga ing-ani kay maka-cause ni’g hysteria ug kabalaka sa mga tao. Clarify nato, dili makasulod ang suspect sa area of responsibility gumikan sa hugot na pagpamando sa atoang security measures (There is no truth that the individual is in Davao City. I wish we would refrain from posting things like this because it generates hysteria and anxiety among people. Let's clarify, the suspect cannot enter our area of responsibility due to the enhanced security measures we implemented),” the spokes told SunStar in a phone interview.

Prior to this, the DCPO confirmed that it has collaborated with Task Force Davao in deploying its personnel for comprehensive security measures.

“Human sa nahitabong pagbomba, ang DCPO pinaagi sa atoang city director nag-announce dayon og tight security measures nga i-implement para mabantayan ang kalinaw sa atoang dakbayan. Nag-advise napud ta sa atoang mga head sa tanang police stations nga magbantay sa ilahang mga sakop especially sa atoang mga checkpoints to make sure nga dili mahitabo ang nahitabo sa Marawi (Following the bombing incident, DCPO, under our City Director [PCol. Alberto Lupaz], promptly announced stringent security measures to protect our city. We have also advised the heads of all police stations to intensify monitoring, especially at checkpoints, to prevent a similar incident),” Tuazon stated.

To recall, an exchange of conversation in a messenger was posted in Facebook saying that the suspect was last seen at the Davao City Hall Grounds.

“Mao na ang bomber sa Marawi. Naa na diri sa Davao, mao ayaw sa mo og suroy-suroy sa [mga] matao nga lugar” (That's the bomber in Marawi. He’s already here in Davao, so don't go around in crowded places),” as seen on the screenshot of the message.

“Nakita na ganina sa City Hall, nagtuyok-tuyok” ([He was] seen earlier at City Hall, roving around),” the message added. DEF

Related stories: