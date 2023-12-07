DCPO probes unverified claims bombing suspect in Davao City

“It takes time bago makuha nato ang impormasyon sa maong nag-post. Dili dayon ingon nga makuha dayon nato diha-diha. But then again, ato lang ginahangyo sa mga katawhan nga dili magpataka og spread og news labina if dili ni sya confirmed pa (It takes time before we can identify the person who posted it. We cannot obtain the information immediately. Nonetheless, we urge the public not to hastily spread news, especially if it is not yet confirmed)," Tuazon clarified during the AFP-PNP Press Corps media forum, Wednesday morning, December 6.

She said they are consulting their legal officer to determine the charges and penalties the suspect may face upon conviction. However, the individual is not subject to Presidential Decree 1727, also known as the anti-bomb joke law, signed by former President Ferdinand Marcos, according to Tuazon.

The incident involves a Facebook user sharing messenger conversations, suggesting that the identified suspects had escaped Marawi and were wandering around Davao City.

“Mao na ang bomber sa Marawi. Naa na diri sa Davao, mao ayaw sa mo og suroy-suroy sa [mga] matao nga lugar (That's the bomber in Marawi. He’s already here in Davao, so don't go around in crowded places),” the message stated, along with an additional claim that the suspect was seen earlier at City Hall, roving around. DEF

