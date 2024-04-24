DCPO probes condo murders of couple, 2 POIs give statements

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has disclosed that two persons of interest (POIs) allegedly linked to the murder of a couple in their condominium last Sunday, April 21, have already provided statements to Davao authorities.

Despite being identified as residents of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, details about the potential suspects—including their statements—are being kept confidential as thorough investigations continue.

One of the unnamed perpetrators is said to have had connections with both victims, particularly Jennifer Chavez, the partner of Jeff Paredes.

According to recent reports from authorities, it was Chavez who booked the couple's condo on Daang Maharlika in Bajada.

During a joint AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday morning, April 24, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon confirmed that autopsy results for the two individuals found dead in their rented condominium are expected to be released later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the possibility of suicide as a factor in the crime is being discussed, especially about Paredes, who was discovered on the ground floor outside their unit.

“Ongoing pa gihapon ang investigation and waiting for the result of the autopsy today and then ang resulta sa autopsy (The investigation is still ongoing and we are waiting for the result of the autopsy today),” Tuazon said.

She also confirmed, according to their investigation, Paredes sustained five deep stab wounds and eight small cuts.

Out of these injuries, four were deemed fatal, including one that penetrated deep into his bones.

On the other hand, Chavez was found deceased inside their room with multiple cuts on her body.

The eight-year-old couple, who had plans to attend the "We The Kings" Asia Tour concert at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang on the same date, were discovered dead by officers from the Bajada Police Station (PS18) in different areas of their rented unit. DEF



