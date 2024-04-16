DOJ to probe Rep. Alvarez

Alvarez, during a prayer rally in Tagum City on Sunday, April 14, urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw their support to the president to force him to step down from post.

"Nakikiusap ako sa inyo (I am asking you). We don't have to hurt each other. We don't have to fire a single shot. Simple lang, sa mapayapang paraan (It’s simple, through peaceful means). Please withdraw your support to the Chief Executive," he said.

Alvarez emphasized that the AFP’s mandate is to serve the people and the state, not the president, who serves as the commander-in-chief

"Basahin niyo yung Saligang Batas. Ako paulit-ulit kong binasa 'yan. Naghanap ako ng probisyon doon kung ano ba ang tungkulin ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (Read the Saligang Batas. I repeatedly read that. I looked for a provision there that states the role of the Armed Forces of the Philippines),” he said.

"Wala akong makita na nakalagay sa Saligang Batas na sinasabing (I haven’t seen in the Saligang Batas that states) 'the Armed Forces of the Philippines shall protect the commander-in-chief.' Wala po (Nothing). Ang nakalagay sa Saligang Batas ganito (What’s stated in Saligang Batas is), 'the Armed Forces of the Philippines shall protect the people and the state,” he added.

This, as he discussed the current tension between the Philippines and China on the West Philippine Sea, where he mentioned that going to war would result in casualties and poverty.

The Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally was the third rally organized by the supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, aimed to oppose the proposed Charter change of the administration.

Alvarez, in a press statement on Tuesday, denied committing sedition when he appealed to the military to withdraw their support from the President to avoid the escalation of tension in the West Philippine Sea.

Alvarez questioned how his call for the military could be considered seditious when he was not talking about force or armed uprising.

"Paano naging seditious o disorderly conduct 'yung sinabi ko eh peaceful nga at orderly. Meron dissatisfaction sa AFP (How can it be seditious or disorderly conduct, when I asked peacefully and orderly. There’s dissatisfaction at AFP)," he said.

The lawmaker also clarified that he did not call for an armed conflict or public uprising and that his call did not involve force or intimidation.

"At kung sasabihin man 'outside of legal' yung 'means,' bakit bawal ba mag-resign ang mga sundalo bilang withdrawal of support kung hindi na sila naniniwala sa direksyon ng liderato? Karapatan din nila 'yan, constitutionally protected rights 'yan (If they would say it’s “outside of legal means", why, are our soldiers not allowed to resign as their withdrawal of support if they do not believe in the leadership’s direction?)” Alvarez said.

Solid support to the President

Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. assured Marcos that the AFP is "standing steadfast in upholding the Constitution" and "any attempt to sway them away from this duty or to patronize them to support a partisan agenda is futile, particularly when this agenda dovetails with a foreign interest contrary to our own national interests."