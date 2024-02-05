DPWH-Davao closes Daang Maharlika Highway in Mawab for road repair

Ortiz emphasized that they are still conducting a geotechnical investigation which will be the basis of the department’s design on their intervention on what actions they would take for the restoration of the portion of the Daang Maharlika highway.

Ortiz pointed out that they cannot fully restore the Daang Maharlika and fully concretize it as they will still observe for further ground movement.

“We will do the best we can to address the situation, to restore accessibility between the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro,” he said.

Ortiz emphasized that he knows that the closure of the bridge will have a huge effect on the economy of the affected municipalities, provinces, and other regions that depend on Davao City.

The assessment of the damage brought by the trough of the LPA to the infrastructure in the Davao Region is still ongoing, Ortiz revealed.

Apart from Daang Maharlika, most of the infrastructures that have been damaged by the LPA are bridges, specifically the approaches.

Roads that have been damaged by the calamity are either partially damaged or fully closed because of landslides.

However, Ortiz clarified that not all hanging bridges, roads, and highways are under DPWH-Davao. Only the national roads or highways are under their office.

Also, personnel from DPWH are on standby in critical areas to conduct immediate clearings, Ortiz said that even before the trough of the LPA made its impact on the region they already deployed personnel in strategic areas that are prone to landslides. RGP

