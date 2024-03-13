FPRRD: Constitutional amendment works may have started thru Con-Ass

Duterte said Marcos' eagerness to amend the constitution is similar to his father, the late former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who successfully amended the constitution, resulting in the late president's ruling for 20 years.

"Marcos doon [sa] unang panahon, Marcos dito. Basta panahon ng Marcos, p***ng i**! Pinapakialaman talaga 'yung Konstitusyon (The previous Marcos administration and the current Marcos administration. All Marcos administrations always tinker with the Constitution)," the former Davao City mayor said.

He urged his supporters to continuously oppose this move.

"Pinapahaba 'yung trabaho. Huwag kayong pumayag na ganon, kababuyan 'yan! (They want to extend their term. Don’t allow that to happen, that’s nastiness!)" he added.

Duterte also cautioned the public to watch out for those who want to amend the Constitution.

He revealed Marcos and his allies are trying the Con-Ass by Congress.

“Mukhang inumpisahan na nila 'yan kahapon [Monday, March 11]. Mas madali 'yun at walang objection (It seems that they have started it (Constituent Assembly) yesterday. That’s easier because there’s no more objection),” Duterte said, adding that if the Con-Ass succeeds, things will change, and everyone could suffer a long, miserable life.

Duterte had previously reiterated his opposition to the people's initiative.

He also warned Marcos from pushing the amendment telling him that he might suffer just like what happened to his father.

Duterte, in his speech during a prayer rally at the Kasadya grounds in the South Road Properties in Cebu City on February 25, said he would support Charter change (Cha-cha), but only if it favors the succeeding presidents and not the incumbent president.

However, he immediately clarified in a press conference in Davao City two days later that his stance on Cha-cha never changed as he does not see any provisions in the Constitution that need to be tinkered.

Duterte attended the "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" rally in support of the embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, who is the former president's friend and spiritual adviser.

Duterte has recently been named the administrator of the properties of KOJC.

Vice President Sara Duterte and Senators Ronald dela Rosa, Bong Go, and Robin Padilla also attended the event.

In an exclusive ambush interview aired on SMNI, the vice president said her attendance is in support of Quiboloy, who is being accused of being involved in various crimes such as human trafficking and abuse of children and women.

Vice President Duterte, a day before, also called for a fair trial on the pastor's case.

Quiboloy is being investigated by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality over his alleged involvement in crimes committed within the organization.

Several former KJC members testified during the inquiry and accused Quiboloy of rape and physical abuse.

The panel, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, has ordered the issuance of a contempt order against Quiboloy for refusing to attend the proceedings. RGL

