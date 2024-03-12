Sara Duterte breaks silence, expresses support to Quiboloy, SMNI

VICE President Sara Duterte called for fairness, as she broke her silence on the controversies currently being faced by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a video message posted by Sonshine Media Network Incorporated (SMNI) on its Facebook page, Duterte said she is standing by Quiboloy, who is being accused of involvement in various crimes such as human trafficking and abuse of children and women.

“Ako po ay nakikiisa sa panawagan ng pagpapairal ng batas at katarungan sa hinaharap na isyu ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at ng Sonshine Media Network Incorporated. Sa mga ginagawang pagdinig ay tila pinatawan na ng guilty verdict si Pastor Quiboloy kahit na nakabatay lamang ang pagdinig na ito sa mga paratang ng mga testigo na nagkukubli ng kanilang katauhan at hindi mapatunayan ang kredibilidad,” said Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is a close friend of Quiboloy.

(I join the call for the enforcement of the law and justice in issues that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and the Sonshine Media Network Incorporated are facing. In the hearings, it seems that Pastor Quiboloy has been given a guilty verdict even though this hearing is based only on the allegations of witnesses who hide their identity and cannot prove their credibility.)