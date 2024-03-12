Sara Duterte breaks silence, expresses support to Quiboloy, SMNI

VICE President Sara Duterte called for fairness, as she broke her silence on the controversies currently being faced by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.
In a video message posted by Sonshine Media Network Incorporated (SMNI) on its Facebook page, Duterte said she is standing by Quiboloy, who is being accused of involvement in various crimes such as human trafficking and abuse of children and women.
“Ako po ay nakikiisa sa panawagan ng pagpapairal ng batas at katarungan sa hinaharap na isyu ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at ng Sonshine Media Network Incorporated. Sa mga ginagawang pagdinig ay tila pinatawan na ng guilty verdict si Pastor Quiboloy kahit na nakabatay lamang ang pagdinig na ito sa mga paratang ng mga testigo na nagkukubli ng kanilang katauhan at hindi mapatunayan ang kredibilidad,” said Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is a close friend of Quiboloy.
(I join the call for the enforcement of the law and justice in issues that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and the Sonshine Media Network Incorporated are facing. In the hearings, it seems that Pastor Quiboloy has been given a guilty verdict even though this hearing is based only on the allegations of witnesses who hide their identity and cannot prove their credibility.)
“Marami sa atin ang naniniwala na ang dinaranas ngayon ni Pastor Quiboloy ay isang pandarahas at hindi patas bukod sa hearing na walang pinatutunguhan ay kabilang din dito ang indefinite suspension ng broadcasting network na SMNI na isang issue ng media freedom. Hindi biro ang mga pangyayari at parating na ganito. Nararapat lamang na mabigyan ng patas na laban at sa tamang korte… Lagi po tayo manalangin sa hustisya at katotohanan. Justice and the truth cannot be achieved in in trial by publicity but by a day in court,” she added.
(Many of us believe that what Pastor Quiboloy is suffering now is unfair, apart from the hearing that has no purpose, including the indefinite suspension of the broadcasting network SMNI, which is an issue of media freedom. These are not jokes, and they deserve to be given a fair fight and in the right court... Let's always pray for justice and truth.)
Quiboloy is being investigated by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality over his alleged involvement in crimes committed within the organization.
Several former KJC members testified during the inquiry and accused Quiboloy of rape and physical abuse.
The panel, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, has ordered the issuance of a contempt order against Quiboloy for refusing to attend the proceedings, although it has yet to be finalized due to an objection made by Senator Robin Padilla, who is an ally of the Dutertes.
Quiboloy has set 17 conditions for him to attend the Senate investigation, and Hontiveros said the conditions were “out of this world.”
Meanwhile, the SMNI is being grilled in the House of Representatives for allegedly violating its franchise conditions by spreading false information.
The investigation was launched after two of its program hosts accused House Speaker Martin Romualdez of spending P1.8 billion for his foreign travels.
In January, the National Telecommunications Commission ordered the indefinite suspension of SMNI operation while its administrative case was being resolved.
1-Rider party list Representative Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez filed House Bill 9710 seeking to revoke the legislative franchise granted to SMNI due to its involvement in the proliferation of fake news and red tagging. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)