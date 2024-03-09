Duterte named administrator of Quiboloy group’s properties

The announcement came after the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality called for the arrest of Quiboloy for his failure to attend the panel’s hearing on alleged sexual abuses and other crimes committed by the religious leader’s group.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the committee, cited Quiboloy in contempt on March 5, 2024. At least four senators, led by Senator Robin Padilla, have disagreed with Hontiveros’ call, but the panel gave Padilla’s group and other members of the Senate who may oppose the issuance of contempt order against Quiboloy seven days to formalize the objection.

Also recently, a court in the United States ordered the unsealing of a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy.

Quiboloy said earlier that he will not submit himself to the Senate inquiry, stressing that he will only face the complaints against him through a proper court.

He also accused the US and Philippine government of plotting to eliminate him either through rendition or assassination. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismissed Quiboloy’s claim.

The Department of Justice said on March 4 that charges for qualified human trafficking and child abuse will be filed against the KOJC leader. (LMY)