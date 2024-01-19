Free leptospirosis meds, anti-tetanus vaccines for flood-affected residents

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) said free medicines for leptospirosis and anti-tetanus shots are available for flood-affected residents at its district offices.

CHO Officer-In-Charge Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon during the I-Speak media forum on Thursday, January 18, 2024, said that these medicines are dispatched in emergencies.

"Every incident nga baha kung asa mana siya mahitabo example gahapon Bunawan, ang staff sa Bunawan Health District muadto gyud na sila sa mga evacuation centers and every health district naa gyud na tambal for prophylaxis for leptospirosis. (In every flooding incident, no matter where, for example in Bunawan yesterday, the staff of the Bunawan Health District will go to the evacuation centers. Every health district has medicines for prophylaxis for leptospirosis)," Ababon said.

He also added that tetanus toxoid, dressings, and antibiotics are available for those who were injured.

"Ang mga tao sa mga district nato so sila na ang una murespond we just coordinate kung unsa ba ang kulang nila but naa gyud na silay supply sa ilang distrito (The staff in our district are the first responders, we just coordinate with them about what is lacking but they really have supply as a district)," he said.

Ababon said that the services at the CHO are given free of charge, as well as the medicines.

With regards to the dosage of the prophylaxis medicine, Ababon said that a doctor's advice should be sought first to know the frequency of taking them.

"Antibiotic man gud ni and antibiotics should be given by doctors because a patient may have allergies to the medicine," Ababon said.

He said that for the first two weeks of the month, the CHO recorded 17 cases of Leptospirosis. However, no leptospirosis-related deaths had been recorded. CIO

