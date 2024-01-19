Shear line affects over 80-K families in Davao

OVER 80,000 families felt the impact of the shear line in the Davao Region, according to the latest report from the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao).

In the Friday morning report dated January 19, 2024, OCD-Davao confirmed that around 83,158 families were affected, with 10,330 from Davao de Oro, 61,035 from Davao del Norte, 1,164 from Davao Occidental, and 10,629 from Davao Oriental.

Evacuation progress shows that while some evacuees have returned to their respective homes, 864 families remain in shelters in Davao de Oro, 2,222 in Davao del Norte, 159 in Davao Occidental, and 403 in Davao Oriental.

Davao de Oro reported casualties, including seven buried alive, one injured, and five still missing due to a landslide in Mt. Diwata, Monkayo.

One person was injured in New Albay, Maragusan, due to flooding, and another was injured in Napnapan, Pantukan, due to a landslide.

In terms of infrastructure, landslides have blocked 11 roads, four bridges are impassable due to overflowing water, and in Davao Oriental, three houses are totally damaged, while 13 are partially damaged.

Classes were canceled on January 19, 2024, in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao City, and Davao Occidental across all levels.

A total of 95 barangays in the Davao Region were affected by floods, and 55 experienced landslides.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has provided relief to affected residents by distributing 21,203 family food packs. Additionally, contributions include 60 packs of five kilograms of rice worth P14,000 from the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Caraga, food packs valued at P130,000 from the LGU of Asuncion, P119,500 from the LGU of Kapalong, P487,920 from Tagum City, and food packs amounting to P15,000 from the LGU of San Isidro.

Meanwhile, the OCD-Davao raised its Blue Alert status on January 18, 2024, in response to the shear line.

The memorandum emphasized intensified monitoring and immediate mobilization of resources to affected areas.

All local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service (DRRM) offices and member agencies are directed to closely monitor and respond to any calamities when necessary. RGP

