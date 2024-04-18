Group: Don’t kill DavNor’s hope for adequate electricity

A CONSUMER advocacy group has appealed to leaders not to let politics shatter the hopes of the people in Davao del Norte for adequate and affordable electricity.

Davao Consumer Movement (DCM) aired their sentiment amid the controversial suspension of Governor Edwin Jubahib.

The 60-day suspension order was handed down by Malacañang on April 11, 2024.

“While the complaint against Governor Jubahib needs to go through the legal process, we fear the suspension will imperil our united dreams of having our electricity prices slashed by half while getting better service,” DCM convenor Ryan Amper said in a statement on April 16.

“Governor Jubahib has been a tireless advocate for the people of Davao del Norte, dedicating himself to improving the lives of his constituents in every possible way,” the consumer group added.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Jubahib’s suspension was the consequence of a complaint filed at the Office of the President by Board Member Orly Amit for alleged abuse of authority and oppression. Amit claimed Jubahib stepped on the line in taking back one of his service vehicles.

Jubahib cried foul, insisting the suspension order was illegal since it was issued without observing the due process of law. The Governor claimed he was never notified that a formal complaint was filed against him.

Supporters of the governor have been holding vigils at the provincial capitol and staged a mammoth rally in Tagum City on April 14.

The consumer group said Igacos people clamoring for efficient power supply in the island city were disheartened by their governor’s suspension.

“Governor Jubahib's address to better the province’s economy and our lives in light of the shortcomings of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), cannot be understated,” DCM said. “His support for House Bill 6740 has been commendable, and his suspension threatens to derail the progress made in this crucial campaign.”

HB 6740 authored by PBA Partylist Rep. Margarita Nograles is seeking the substitution of Nordeco by Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) as a power distributor of Samal and Tagum cities as well in Davao del Norte municipalities of Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, and Talaingod. The bill was co-authored by Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos, Camiguin Lone District Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, and Davao del Sur Lone District Rep. John Tracy Cagas.

Nordeco’s franchise areas have been suffering from routine brownouts despite imposing the highest electricity rates in the region.

“We all felt the collective pain when the Marcos administration vetoed HB 10554, passed by the Duterte administration. We all felt hope when HB 6740 co-authored by Rep. Migs Nograles and presidential son Rep. Sandro Marcos was filed. Unfortunately, it seems like our hopes and our lives will continue to be torn down once again by petty politics,” Amper said.

“We call for a fair and swift resolution to Governor Jubahib's suspension to allow him to continue his vital work for the betterment of Davao del Norte. Let us not allow politics to overshadow the needs of the people, and let us unite in our demand for improved services and governance in our province.”

The consumer advocate also urged for sobriety among both the people and the government “during this challenging time.”

“Our politicians, from both sides have all publicly said that there is a need to upgrade Davao del Norte’s electrical services, and so let’s deliver this – you will all be heroes in our eyes,” DCM also said. PR



