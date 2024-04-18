Nordeco explains consumer’s P1-M electricity bill

This, following a viral post by Ry Llanes showing a photo of an electric bill of a consumer from the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) amounting to P1,082,417.62.

“1 million ang bill, guba pa jud appliances. Sigeg brownout ang Samal, pero ang bill sa isa ka balay niabot og 1 million. Sakto kaha inyong gina buhat nords? (The bill is P1 million, the appliances are damaged. Samal experiences frequent brownouts, yet the bill for a single house reached 1 million. Nords [NORDECO], are you doing this right?),” Llanes captioned.

According to Nordeco, they made a mistake in conducting the electric reading before but clarified that the consumers were already given the correct billing, which is reportedly only P1,500.

The company is asking for understanding from its consumers and said that the incident is only an isolated case, and they had no intention to deceive the consumers.

“Magayo og dispensa ang atong Electric cooperative sa maong panghitabo. Dili kini tinuyuan ug usa lamang ka isolated case. Labaw sa tanan, walay intensyon nga manikas ang atong Electric Cooperative sa atong mga konsumante (We apologize for this incident. It was unintentional and is only an isolated case. Above all, the Electric cooperative has no intention of deceiving its consumers),” Nordeco assured in their statement posted on April 7.

Following the incident, the topic immediately became the hottest discussion among the netizens, collectively citing the alleged lack of electricity supply in the Igacos, especially this summer.

“Lupig pa ma’y tag-iya og mall sa bill uy. Tas adlaw2 brownout (It seems like a bill of an owner of a mall, when it's an everyday brownout)," a sarcastic netizen commented.

Nordeco also called out the social media users not to make this issue a big deal because it won't help resolve the problem and might even worsen the situation.

It urges consumers that if there are billing or other issues, they should personally visit its office or call its hotline numbers to receive proper assistance and resolution to their concerns.

To recall, Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez expressed his sentiment by explaining that Nordeco should stop providing electricity due to its unreliable service.

“Kining Nordeco di na gyud maayo nga magpadayon sila sa ilahang paghatag ug serbisyo pinaagi aning pag-distribute sa kuryente, kay di gyud maayo ilang serbisyo, mahal, dili reliable , way hinungdan (Nordeco should not continue providing their services of electric distribution, because their service is not good, expensive, not reliable, and unreasonable)," the politician said in an ambush interview on April 1 during the opening of the 2024 Davao Regional Athletics Association (DAVRAA) at the UP-Mindanao Sports Complex, Mintal, Davao City.