Jubahib decries harassment by Tagum CSU

In a Facebook post on April 25, 2024, Jubahib said the alleged harassment was led by Retired Police Major Mike Tolin and Retired Police Major Mike Abarquez, who were boarding a red-plated vehicle of the City Government of Tagum.

“Apan ngano man miabot man sa punto nga miabot man ang grupo sa City Government of Tagum aron mang harass sa mga tao nga anaa sa kapitolyo (Why would they reach a point where a group from the Tagum City Government is harassing people at the capitol),” he said.

He said that Tolin and Abarquez, employees of the local government unit (LGU) of Tagum, were assigned as bodyguards to Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy's son, acting Davao del Norte Governor De Carlo "Oyo" Uy. He noted that Tolin and Abarquez were accompanied by 15 masked individuals.

“Na sorpesa pod ko sa presensya sa mga pulis nga misulod sa kapitolyo nga walay dala nga written order naniid sa palibot ug murag naghulat sila sa posibleng komusyon nga mahitabo nga kagubot (I was surprised by the presence of police entering the capitol without a written order, surveying the area as if anticipating possible disturbance or trouble),” he said.

Jubahib then challenged the authority of the CSU of Tagum LGU to harass people in the capitol, emphasizing their lack of supporting documents. He cited this as an example of abuse of power, noting similar incidents on April 22 when CSU-Tagum personnel padlocked the gate.

He also referenced memorandum order number 7, issued on April 23 by Oyo Uy, which called for cutting off water and electricity connections to the capitol, despite other agencies and offices operating there.

“Kining tanan gihimo nila sukwahi kaayo sa ginsulti ni Vice Governo Oyo Uy nga dili siya interesado sa posisyon (All these actions contradict Vice Governor Oyo Uy's statement that he's not interested in the position),” he said.

Despite his suspension, Jubahib asserted that the services of agencies inside the capitol remained unaffected.

“Fully functional or operational gihapon ang tanan nga mga opinsina sa kapitolyo bisan pa sa mga opisina nga anaa sa main building (All offices, including those in the main building, continue to operate fully),” he said.

He urged residents of Davao del Norte to stand for the truth and against harassment.

The Office of the President imposed a 60-day preventative suspension on Jubahib on April 11, 2024, resulting in Oyo Uy assuming the role of acting governor of Davao del Norte. RGP

Related stories: